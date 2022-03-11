CIBC Trims Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Target Price to C$70.50

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$70.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 target price on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.75.

TSE DCBO traded down C$3.56 on Friday, reaching C$51.85. The company had a trading volume of 82,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,595. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -82.04. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$47.61 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.92.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

