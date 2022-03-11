Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $13.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.40 to $13.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cinemark by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

