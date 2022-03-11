CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Trading Up 4.8%

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CION Invt during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

