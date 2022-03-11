Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,437 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 520,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,409,287. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

