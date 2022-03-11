Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Clarus stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $855.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Clarus by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clarus by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.