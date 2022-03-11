Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $21.09

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.09, but opened at $22.68. Clear Secure shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 7,592 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 286,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clear Secure by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 657.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

