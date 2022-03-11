Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

CLSD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 475,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $82,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

