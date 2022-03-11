Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,116. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $12.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
