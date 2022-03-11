Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,116. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

