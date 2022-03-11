Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 272.3% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

CHEOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cochlear has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

