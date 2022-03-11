Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Codexis alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $48,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Codexis by 797.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 634,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $15,461,000.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.