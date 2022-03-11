Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $214.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $60,219.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,689 shares of company stock worth $166,092. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

