Comerica Bank Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

