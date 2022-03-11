Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Shake Shack worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.41.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -266.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

