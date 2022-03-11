Comerica Bank Sells 9,972 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

