Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €162.38 ($176.49).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.00 ($180.43) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($189.13) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th.

EPA:ML traded down €2.90 ($3.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €111.95 ($121.68). 789,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($116.25) and a one year high of €130.85 ($142.23). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €137.80.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

