Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

SID traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 729,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,179. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 367,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 507,565 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 397,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

