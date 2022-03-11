Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.55) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,357.67.

CMPGY opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

