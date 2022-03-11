CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($94.57) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.79 ($88.90).

Shares of COP stock opened at €45.38 ($49.33) on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €46.20 ($50.22) and a 1-year high of €82.80 ($90.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €57.34 and a 200-day moving average of €67.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

