Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP) Insider Purchases A$10,544.40 in Stock

Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP – Get Rating) insider Paul Jensz purchased 30,300 shares of Compumedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$10,544.40 ($7,696.64).
Compumedics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications.
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Compumedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compumedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.