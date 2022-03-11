Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP Sells $41,856.78 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

