Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP Sells $41,856.78 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62.
Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
