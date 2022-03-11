ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.36.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

