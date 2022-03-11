Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

CCSI opened at 59.55 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is 57.53.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. Analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

