CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 6,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 519,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

CEIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.