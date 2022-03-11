CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 6,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 519,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.
CEIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.