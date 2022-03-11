Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 3,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $91.25. 2,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,916. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

