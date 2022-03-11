Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Acquires $16,350.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Director William Warwick Grounds acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $16,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
