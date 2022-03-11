Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Acquires $16,350.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Director William Warwick Grounds acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $16,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.