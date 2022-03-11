Contrasting Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) & Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX)

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ampco-Pittsburgh and Colfax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 N/A Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and Colfax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh 0.53% 2.07% 0.39% Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Colfax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and Colfax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh $328.54 million 0.38 $7.97 million $0.10 65.70 Colfax $3.85 billion 1.60 $71.66 million $0.46 82.98

Colfax has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colfax has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colfax beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products. Forged hardened steel rolls are used primarily in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum and other metals. The Air and Liquid Processing segment includes the Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling, and Buffalo Pumps divisions. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, PA.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

