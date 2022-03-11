Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 694,454 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $15.86.
VLRS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
