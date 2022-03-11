Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.18.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$151.71 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.04.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

