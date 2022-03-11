Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geodrill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.
About Geodrill (Get Rating)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
