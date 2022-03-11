Cormark Raises Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$15.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$13.84 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.95 million and a P/E ratio of -79.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.21.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

