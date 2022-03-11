Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.10 million and $479.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.48 or 0.06601762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.56 or 0.99905436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041956 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,360,466 coins and its circulating supply is 15,118,618 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

