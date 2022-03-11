Corus Entertainment Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $812.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

