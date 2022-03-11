Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Issues Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CMRE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 82,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,236. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

