Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Up 5.2% After Strong Earnings

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.90. 14,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 839,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Costamare by 199.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 159.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 301,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Costamare by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 286,534 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37.

About Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

