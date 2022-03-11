Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BASE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $52.26.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.