Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Couchbase by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

