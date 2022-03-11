Credit Suisse Group Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $29.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,601,000 after buying an additional 980,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,521,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.