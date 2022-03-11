Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Cut to CHF 7.40 by Analysts at UBS Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.01.

Shares of CS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645,510. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 265,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 324,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

