Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. 17,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,798. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

