Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a growth of 318.6% from the February 13th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of CRQDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
About Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada
