Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.47 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

