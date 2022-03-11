Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

CRDO stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,545. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

