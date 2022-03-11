Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $9.89 Average PT from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,438,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,630. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

