Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their hold rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRON. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.53.

Cronos Group stock opened at C$4.16 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.87 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

