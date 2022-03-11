Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,004 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 101.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

