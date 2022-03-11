Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 240,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in STORE Capital by 72.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in STORE Capital by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,096,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 213,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $29.43 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

