Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth $107,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $34.95 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAA. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.