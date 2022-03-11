Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7,571,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

