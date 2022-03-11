CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $191.02 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.