CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.133-2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $190.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,975,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $225.19. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -205.18, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

